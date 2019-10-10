Indiana head coach Tom Allen addressed the media Thursday at Memorial Stadium to discuss the Hoosiers' week seven opponent, Rutgers. He touched on several topics surrounding the team coming out of its first bye week of the season. Read some of those points and watch the full video below.

Injury Updates

Allen was first asked about the health on the roster. Players like Reese Taylor, Juan Harris and A'Shon Riggins had been regularly noted in the injury discussions before the bye week. The head coach said Taylor would be available "for sure" against Rutgers, while Harris and Riggins he wasn't sure about, though did mention that he thought Riggins' issue might be more "long-term." For the other smaller injuries on the roster, such as Cole Gest, Allen said there was progress made through rehab during the bye week.

Adjustments made during the bye week

Allen stressed last Monday that the bye week was meant to provide a break physically and mentally for the players and that scheme wouldn't be hit as hard as a normal week. He said on his radio show Wednesday that the team practiced for three days during the bye. But there are bound to be some changes in the offense and defense if given time to work on the team without the pressure of an opponent at the end of the week. Allen said there were some concepts and plays that were "thrown out" and some that were added in, but they are simply tweaks to what had already been established. “You want to have your defenses to the point where they continue to build, as the season goes on, they’ve got more and more that they need to prepare for – different looks, wrinkles and things. . .The bye kind of helped us do a self-assessment of where we are.”

Rutgers' redshirt situation and how Allen might approach it within his program