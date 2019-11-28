The Hoosier Daily: November 28
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana running against the clock on defensive improvements
Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Purdue
WATCH: Tom Allen gives injury updates, Thanksgiving plans ahead of Purdue
CrimsonCast, Ep. 640: IU basketball through six games (ft. Tony Adragna)
Videos
Tweets of the Day
No definitive word on the statuses of Stevie Scott and Matt Bedford.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 27, 2019
Tom Allen said they continue to rehab and “work through” injuries suffered against Michigan. #iufb
Tonight, Juwan Morgan (@juwanmorgan) logged his first minutes in the #NBA, appropriately in Indiana. #iubb #TakeNote— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 28, 2019
S&P+ has IU by 12 in the Bucket game. #iufb https://t.co/3LXyTlTmkN— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 27, 2019
Tom Allen said he believes Ty Fryfogle is probably the most underrated player on the team. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 28, 2019
Bonus score:— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) November 28, 2019
Former #iubb coach Tom Crean's Georgia team sneaks by D-2 Chaminade, 80-77, in a wildly entertaining 7th-place game at the Maui Invitational.
Former Hoosier Robert McCray signs with the Cleveland Browns. #iufb https://t.co/euC1HNYodR— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 27, 2019
Headlines
Tom Allen mentioned in connection with Florida State head coaching job again -- FootballScoop.com
Khalil Bryant making the most of his senior season -- Hoosier Sports Report
'Mind Your Banners' podcast: IU basketball, IU football discussion -- Indianapolis Star
