No definitive word on the statuses of Stevie Scott and Matt Bedford.



Tom Allen said they continue to rehab and “work through” injuries suffered against Michigan. #iufb — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 27, 2019

S&P+ has IU by 12 in the Bucket game. #iufb https://t.co/3LXyTlTmkN — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 27, 2019

Tom Allen said he believes Ty Fryfogle is probably the most underrated player on the team. #iufb — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 28, 2019

Bonus score:



Former #iubb coach Tom Crean's Georgia team sneaks by D-2 Chaminade, 80-77, in a wildly entertaining 7th-place game at the Maui Invitational. — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) November 28, 2019

Former Hoosier Robert McCray signs with the Cleveland Browns. #iufb https://t.co/euC1HNYodR — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 27, 2019

