It's Feast Week in college basketball, so what better time to take stock of Indiana basketball? DoctorGC is joined by longtime friend of the pod Tony Adragna, who catches us up on his BBallTools coaching website, and then takes us on a deep dive into the things IU is doing well and what they need to improve upon. We talk about the changes in Indiana's offense between last year and this year, and how the personnel changes are positively contributing to IU's newfound offensive efficiency. We also discuss the defensive lapses for the team so far and what might be causing those.