Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media a day early, ahead of Thanksgiving Day, to discuss the status of the team ahead of Indiana's season finale against Purdue.

The head coach gave as much of an injury update on running back Stevie Scott and left tackle Matt Bedford as possible. Allen said they continue to "work through" the injuries and rehab with unclear statuses for the game Saturday.

Allen also discussed understanding the Indiana-Purdue rivalry and some Thanksgiving plans he has with the team.

Watch what he had to say in the video below.