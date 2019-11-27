There were no player or coach guests, so Allen was on for the entire hour.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen jumped on the air waves with IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer for the weekly football radio show at the Bloomington Holiday Inn at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Allen touched on all of the following points during the show:

- Stevie Scott and Matt Bedford's statuses are still unknown, but Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle are expected to play Saturday.

- "It's all about taking the Bucket."

- Allen went through each position group and named the leader.

- Allen explained why he thinks Ty Fryfogle is the most underrated player on the team.

- The staff is planning for Purdue's Rondale Moore and Lorenzo Neal to play, even though they've missed the majority of the season – or the entire season, in Neal's case.

- Allen went into more detail on the team's plans for Thanksgiving and the practice schedule around the holiday.

