Coming into the 2019-20 season, Indiana head coach Archie Miller emphasized that the facet of the team his players needed to hang their hats on was the defensive side of the court. But following Indiana’s 88-75 win over Louisiana Tech game Monday, the head coach said the defense, six games into the season, is not a strength of the team at the moment. While it’s difficult to identify strengths of the team with players sitting out so often – Rob Phinisee missed another game Monday with a litany of nagging injuries – it’s been clear more often than not that Indiana has and will have to lean on its offense in times of trouble. The Hoosiers don’t have much time to make the necessary improvements before being thrown into the fire in December, as Florida State travels to Bloomington on Dec. 3, and the schedule rarely gives in difficulty afterward. “Right now, I don't think the teams are having to work to get a great shot,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said Monday. “It's obviously got to change. And it can. I think it will, because obviously we have a group that's working pretty hard at it.”

Even when Indiana seemed as promising as it had all season, draining 19 shots for 52 first half points, and running on all cylinders in the first half, it still surrendered looks outside – Louisiana Tech converted six three-point attempts – and allowed its opponent to hit 52 percent of its shots. Miller said the offense “carried” the Hoosiers throughout their game against what is expected to be the toughest opponent of the early nonconference schedule, before Dec. 3. And that rang true. Once Indiana began to give the ball away early in the second half and lose its way on the offensive side of the floor, Louisiana Tech was able to climb back into the contest, nearly carving the deficit to less than 10 points after trailing by 20 in the first half. Twelve second half turnovers, and five in the first six possessions, gave Louisiana Tech an opportunity to cut into Indiana’s lead, but it could execute, losing the ball on unforced errors and fouls and scoring just one point on the first five turnovers of the second half. Devonte Green and Al Durham went cold from the floor, combining for seven points in the second half, and Indiana’s bench only scored four points, and the ball movement slowed. Once those mistakes creeped into IU’s play on the offensive end, they also bled into the defense. “We definitely let our offense and our lack of taking care of (the ball), and maybe some of our frustration – we let that carry over to some sloppy transition defense, not communicating, some easy breakdowns and whatnot,” Miller said.