TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 23rd

The Hoosier Daily: November 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's loss at Ohio State
2020-21 Player Preview: Trey Galloway
IU drops to No. 12 in AP Poll following Ohio State loss
Legend of Penix continues to grow: 'None of us are surprised'
Tweets of the Day
#IUFB also comes in at No. 12 in the @AP_Top25 poll.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 22, 2020
Hoosiers are ranked in the AP poll for five-straight weeks for the first time since 1993. pic.twitter.com/m07Xy1yJ6A
"I want everything that's inside of you left on that field." pic.twitter.com/OVUV2rtcb7— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 23, 2020
This is why I love this group! Gut wrenching loss and all they can talk about is the relentless pursuit of perfection in next week’s practice! #NeverDaunted #LEO #SwarmD pic.twitter.com/2gmGfkLmIb— #SwarmD (@KaneWommack) November 23, 2020
📺 Noon kick. pic.twitter.com/LRN59zNpzn— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 22, 2020
.@_king_lil is pretty good at this swimming thing.— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) November 22, 2020
👑 | #ProIU ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/FgqGIz6znB
#iubb Hoosier vs Hoosier in Istanbul today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 22, 2020
🏀 James Blackmon @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷 WON): 26 pts (6-11 3FG), 3 rebs
🆚
🏀 DJ White @dj_white3 (@TofasSporKulubu🇹🇷 LOST): 10 pts, 3 rebs
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (@nick_west15) with the reception on a fake punt today for #Titans. #iufb https://t.co/IhmpMAbJ5k— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 22, 2020
Hoosiers open as a 15 point favorite over Maryland #iufb pic.twitter.com/6RUtuWS0dr— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 22, 2020
Headlines
Michael Penix's numbers are great, but IU football can't stay one-dimensional on offense-- Indy Star
Lilly King sets 4 U.S. records, helps her team win pro league final-- Indy Star
HOW IU FARED IN A BAROMETER GAME VS. OSU-- Hoosier Sports Report
HOOSIERS DON’T FALL FAR FOLLOWING LOSS TO NO. 3 OSU-- Hoosier Sports Report
A closer look at the IU-Ohio State game through advanced stats-- Crimson Quarry
Indiana-Maryland Set for Noon Start on ESPN2-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.