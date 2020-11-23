 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 23rd
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 23rd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's loss at Ohio State

2020-21 Player Preview: Trey Galloway

IU drops to No. 12 in AP Poll following Ohio State loss

Legend of Penix continues to grow: 'None of us are surprised'

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Michael Penix's numbers are great, but IU football can't stay one-dimensional on offense-- Indy Star

Lilly King sets 4 U.S. records, helps her team win pro league final-- Indy Star

HOW IU FARED IN A BAROMETER GAME VS. OSU-- Hoosier Sports Report

HOOSIERS DON’T FALL FAR FOLLOWING LOSS TO NO. 3 OSU-- Hoosier Sports Report

A closer look at the IU-Ohio State game through advanced stats-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana-Maryland Set for Noon Start on ESPN2-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.

----

{{ article.author_name }}