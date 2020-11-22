 Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's loss at Ohio State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-22 08:29:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's loss at Ohio State

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

For the first time this season, the Indiana Hoosiers suffered a loss, falling 42-35 at Ohio State in a game that featured two top ten programs.

With the loss, Indiana drops to 4-1 overall and will now turn its attention to Maryland next week in Bloomington.

Here is what we learned from the loss in Columbus.

Indiana showed it belonged and its 2020 season is no fluke against Ohio State. (IU Athletics)
Indiana showed it belonged and its 2020 season is no fluke against Ohio State. (IU Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}