TheHoosier - Legend of Penix continues to grow: 'None of us are surprised'

COLUMBUS, OH -- At the age of 15 as a high school sophomore at Tampa Bay Technical High School, Penix surprised his head coach Jayson Roberts.

Not with his arm or pinpoint accuracy, but rather with his mind and ability to see things that not many others could.

"He explained to the quarterback, who was the returning starter here, about how he has to anticipate where the wide receiver is going to be and throw the ball there before he gets there. We were floored to hear a young high school quarterback talk like that with such conviction," Roberts told TheHoosier.com.

Penix would follow that up with a "laser" 10-yard out right to the rigght sideline from the left hash that showed Roberts he truly had something special.

"There's not too many NFL quarterbacks who are throwing that route like that," Roberts said.

Penix would start his final two years at Tampa Bay Tech, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 61 touchdowns. Colleges immediately started to show interest from Tennessee to Ohio State and every school inbetween.

"The funny thing is Coach Greg Schiano, when he was at Ohio State, was really intrigued by Mike and he was really pushing for even. He even convinced Ryan Day to come down and watch him throw. Coach Day told me Mike was making throws that none of his current quarterbacks at Ohio State could make," Roberts said.

Penix would commit initially to Tennessee, but when that fell through, Indiana came in and when he committed to the Hoosiers, it should have been no surprise that Indiana was getting a tremendous talent.

However, a torn ACL would rob him of his first season at Indiana, but he was able to show what he could do going 21-of-34 for 219 yards and a touchdown.

A season ago, Penix took a huge step forward in wowing people and showing how he had the ability to be an elite talent.

The Tampa native started all six games in which he appeared and wasted little time rewriting the Indiana and Big Ten record books, completing 110-of-160 passes for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His greatest game came in his first career road start at Michigan State, who was ranked 25th, as Penix was 33-of-42 for 286 yards and a career high three touchdowns. He would earn Indiana Offensive Player-of-the-Year honors for his performance.

But, then injuries crept in and Penix would miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a right sternoclavicular joint injury against Northwestern. Penix would miss the Old Oaken Bucket game and the Gator Bowl against Tennessee, the school he initially committed to before coming to Bloomington.

Penix used the time rehabbing and on the sidelines to get better, especially from a mental standpoint.

"Last season not getting to play as much as I wanted to allowed me to have more mental reps, watch more film and understand everything more," Penix said. "It was a great experience, it wasn't what I wanted, but I took advantage of it. It showed me some things I needed to work on."

Roberts said, if anything, the time away from the field allowed Penix to have a perspective of seeing the game more like a coach from the sidelines.

In an offseason hampered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Penix refused to let the 2019 season be his best, putting in the time and adding weight with two major goals -- get better and stay healthy and on the field in 2020.