IU drops to No. 12 in AP Poll following Ohio State loss
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana didn't see much movement following its 42-35 loss to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, checking in at No. 12 in the newest AP Top 25. The Hoosiers are now ranked in the AP Poll for the fifth straight week, the longest streak since 1993.
Indiana fell from No. 9 which was the program's first top-10 ranking since 1969. The Hoosiers sit at 4-1.
After being down 35-7 early in the second half to Ohio State, the Hoosiers went on to outscore the Buckeyes 28-14 down the stretch, proving to the rest of the country that it was in fact a top-10 program.
Ohio State (No. 3) and Northwestern (No. 11) are the two programs ranked ahead of IU in the rankings.
The Hoosiers will take on Maryland next weekend. The Terrapins have, however, missed the past two weeks due to a COVID outbreak in the program.
Indiana also checked in at No. 12 in the Coaches Poll this week.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.