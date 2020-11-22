Indiana didn't see much movement following its 42-35 loss to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, checking in at No. 12 in the newest AP Top 25. The Hoosiers are now ranked in the AP Poll for the fifth straight week, the longest streak since 1993.

Indiana fell from No. 9 which was the program's first top-10 ranking since 1969. The Hoosiers sit at 4-1.

After being down 35-7 early in the second half to Ohio State, the Hoosiers went on to outscore the Buckeyes 28-14 down the stretch, proving to the rest of the country that it was in fact a top-10 program.