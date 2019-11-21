The Hoosier Daily: November 21
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tom Allen named semifinalist for Coach of the Year award
Scouting Report: Shea Patterson, passing defense, talent at receiver
Devonte Green is returning to form early for Indiana
Joey Brunk flashes another facet of IU's front court with 16-point game
Instant Reaction: Indiana 79, Princeton 54
Four-star forward Dawson Garcia picks Marquette over Indiana
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Indiana vs Princeton Highlights pic.twitter.com/wEUfh6Xz21— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 21, 2019
Final box score for Indiana’s 79-54 win over Princeton. #iubb pic.twitter.com/FmIjtzAGx6— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 21, 2019
Another dub. Hoosiers win. pic.twitter.com/zpJVbVcZmi— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 21, 2019
In case you were wondering if @CoachAllenIU is only fired up on @IndianaFootball game days... 😁 pic.twitter.com/w6hhaI1IjG— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 21, 2019
Love being in The Hall. Thanks for the support, Hoosier Nation! pic.twitter.com/lSoHC2c1dq— NW (@nick_west15) November 21, 2019
As expected by now, Dawson Garcia is going to Marquette. #iubb target (which you knew).— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 20, 2019
Congratulations to #IUFB's @CoachAllenIU for being named a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 20, 2019
📝https://t.co/6NHSgffnNx pic.twitter.com/LuMXrZrXea
Headlines
College basketball recruiting: Dawson Garcia commits to Marquette over Indiana, Minnesota and Memphis -- CBS Sports
Indiana Basketball: What’s next for Hoosiers after missing on Dawson Garcia? -- Hoosier State of Mind
IU basketball shakes off sluggish start to beat Princeton -- IndyStar
OPINION: IU men’s basketball’s offense shows glimpses of potential in 79-54 win over Princeton -- Indiana Daily Student
Devonte Green shows flashes of improved game in IU men's basketball victory -- Indiana Daily Student
