Indiana-target Dawson Garcia announced on CBS Sports HQ Wednesday that he has chosen to play collegiately at Marquette University in 2020-21. Marquette won out over Indiana, Memphis, and Minnesota.

Five-star Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia has committed to Marquette. (https://rivals.com)

BIG WIN FOR MARQUETTE

Garcia is a major haul for Steve Wojciechowski and the Golden Eagles, who had long been tabbed as the favorite to secure the 6-foot-10 power forward's services Garcia had visited IU on October 25-27 and most recently visited Marquette last weekend (Nov 8-10). He had visited Minnesota and Memphis in September. At one point, Garcia held offers from Indiana, Marquette, Memphis, Minnesota, Kansas, North Carolina, Baylor, Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Butler, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and Xavier. Marquette had been rumored as the favorite by many analysts since last summer thanks to his relationship with the coaching staff in Milwaukee. He'll now join a three-man recruiting class that features all power forwards for 2020 as Wojociheski will look to replace first-team All-American Markus Howard. That was a major pitch for the Golden Eagles -- playing time -- both early and often, something Archie Miller's roster won't allow him to do.

THE FINAL FOUR

Garcia spoke with Rivals.com's Corey Evans yesterday about his finalists.

On Indiana: “Coach Tom Ostrom, Archie, I have a great relationship with them, along with the rest of their staff. The fan base is insane and I felt super comfortable with the players and the players coming in next year. That is definitely a positive, as well.” On Marquette: “My relationship with the coaches is great. They have put in a lot of effort and time, as well as, whenever I went on my visit there, I really enjoyed the players. I could see myself doing some of the things that they were showing me and that they have done with players in the past. It was a really good visit.” On Memphis: “It is a great program with great coaches. Their skill development is through the roof along with the players there; they are really buying into what the coaches are saying. They are preparing them for the next step at a very high rate. Coach Penny and Coach Mike (Miller), they have both been there so they are just trying to help and give back.” On Minnesota: “I just think that it would be dope to wear the Minnesota across my chest and really rep for my state and having people rally around you. That has kind of been their pitch to me and I have a really good relationship with Coach (Richard) Pitino and Coach Kyle Lindsted is my guy. Their players, I have been growing up with them my whole life so I have a really good relationship with all of the players there.”



NOW WHAT FOR INDIANA?