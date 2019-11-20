Green finished the game with four assists, but had the chance for more if not from some mishandles by his Hoosier teammates. He'll be a crucial part to the team come conference play.

It’s not often a team’s leading scorer comes from the bench with as many minutes as its starters. But with two games under his belt, Devonte Green is cracking through the rust after sitting out the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury.

“Definitely feeling a lot more comfortable,” Green said. “I've been out for a while, but it feels good to be back, and I feel comfortable out there with my team.”

Green shot 5-of-8 from the floor and finished with 16 points, but his ability to move the ball seamlessly through the defense created opportunities for not only himself but also his teammates.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller said the 6-foot-3 guard is the Hoosiers’ best playmaker, praising his shot selection and craftiness as a passer. He stated that Green is able to see passes early and make them before they’re seen.

If not for a few mishandles under the basket from redshirt sophomore forward Race Thompson and a missed shot from redshirt junior Joey Brunk, Green would have been flirting with a double-double.

Instead, he finished the game with just four assists. He never lost confidence in his teammates, however, and was constantly keeping a tight handle on the basketball in order to find open players.

“You love having somebody that's looking for you, wants to reward you,” Brunk said of Green. “You want to play hard with him because you know he's going to get you the ball in the right spots.”

The team has already seen explosiveness from junior forward Justin Smith and freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis in their ability to finish possessions with ferocious dunks. With Green, there’s similar energy resonating from his innate ability to shoot the basketball, unlike other Hoosiers.

Green instantly made his presence felt when he checked into the game against the Tigers. It took 20 seconds for him to find himself at the wing, ball fake and sidestep a defender for an easy, pull-up jump shot.

“The ball goes into the basket, baby,” Miller said. “There's one thing that makes [Green] feel good, in my opinion, and that's him being able to impact the game by making a shot early, a play early. And he got that tonight.”

Green has the ability to shoot from almost every possible spot on the court, but his biggest contributions for Indiana will come from the three-point line. In his first game back from injury, Green launched six shots from beyond the arc but was only able to convert on one.

Against Princeton, though, he nailed two tough shots from three-point range. His first came with just over four minutes left to go in the first half, which seemed to be the shot that settled him into the game for the second half.

What made this shot different was that it was anything but routine. As Green approached the top of the key and called for an on-ball screen from Thompson, and he let it fly despite a defender standing at his hip. The shot hit the bottom of the net, nothing else.