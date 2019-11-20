Indiana head coach Tom Allen has been named one of 22 semifinalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen has been named one of 22 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, Mark Dianno, the Maxwell Football Club President, announced Wednesday.

Allen joins the likes of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and others on the list.

The semifinalist voting will be open Nov. 21-Dec. 8, and the top three coaches out of the semifinalist voting will be voted on Dec. 9-Dec. 27. The winner will be announced Dec. 29.