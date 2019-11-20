Tom Allen named semifinalist for Coach of the Year award
Indiana head coach Tom Allen has been named one of 22 semifinalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award.
Holiday pick-it sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheHoosier.Com and get FREE gear too! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
Indiana head coach Tom Allen has been named one of 22 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, Mark Dianno, the Maxwell Football Club President, announced Wednesday.
Allen joins the likes of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and others on the list.
The semifinalist voting will be open Nov. 21-Dec. 8, and the top three coaches out of the semifinalist voting will be voted on Dec. 9-Dec. 27. The winner will be announced Dec. 29.
Congratulations to #IUFB's @CoachAllenIU for being named a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 20, 2019
📝https://t.co/6NHSgffnNx pic.twitter.com/LuMXrZrXea
Indiana has recorded its best record (7-3) through the first 10 games since 1967 – tied for the program's fourth-best record through 10 games – and has recorded its first winning season since 2007. Its four-game conference win streak is the first for the program since 1993, and its No. 24 ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 was the highest since 1993 and the first ranking since 1994.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.