Instant Reaction: Indiana 79, Princeton 54
Indiana defeated Princeton, 79-54, to push its record to 5-0 on the season.
These were a few instant reactions by TheHoosier.com.
Holiday pick-it sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheHoosier.Com and get FREE gear too! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
Devonte Green adds veteran presence
Much of what Indiana was able to do offensively was through the effort of senior guard Devonte Green, who was in his second game back after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.
His first half was highlighted by a broken possession from the Hoosiers that was saved thanks to a long three-point shot from Green. He hit both of his field goals and a free throw to total six points and didn't turn the ball over by halftime.
Early in the second half, Green was open for a three and took the shot but missed with a 39-33 lead, but on the next offensive possession, he hit Joey Brunk open on the inside to extend the lead to 41-33. When Indiana needed a bucket to claim its largest lead of the game at the 14-minute mark and Princeton clawing at the momentum, Green hit a running bucket and converted a three-point play to jump to a 46-37 lead.
Green wasn't perfect, though. Far from perfect. There were multiple defensive possessions where Green was out of position on the perimeter and allowed for open three-point shots, and he was beaten one-on-one against Jaelin Llewellyn a couple times for scores.His also took an ill-advised floater that fell far short of the rim.
But Green showed signs of what Indiana is hoping for out of him – on defense and as a passer.
Green eventually sealed the game with a handful of minutes remaining, as he hit Indiana's second three fo the game, then poked away a perimeter pass and hit the transition bucket to take a 70-49 lead.
Defensive struggles against dribble drive
Princeton was able to get into the lane early and often against the Hoosiers defense that was coming off an impressive performance against Troy. But at halftime, Princeton had hit 46 percent of its shots, scoring 14 in the paint.
Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn – a top-100 prospect in the 2018 class – provided challenges for the Indiana defense, hitting four of his five shots on drives to the basket and one of his five three-point attempts. He had 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the first half.
Sloppy play
Indiana made it very difficult on itself on the offensive end, as at some points it seemed like the most routine pass was a struggle.
There was a stretch in the second half where Devonte Green made a few entry passes that were not able to be finished at the rim, and on other occasions, the entry pass was never completed, as the receiver allowed the ball to go between his hands or off his fingertips.
The Hoosiers didn't turn the ball over often, but the sloppiness provided enough disruption to prevent the offense to move easily. Indiana didn't help itself with off-balance shots and stagnation late into possessions.
Joey Brunk
Transfer forward Joey Brunk showed flashes of production on the inside offensively. From the first offensive position, when he split a double team for a score, Brunk handled the ball in the paint often and, for the most part, was able to produce. Midway through the second half, Brunk had hit 5-of-8 field goals and recorded 12 points – a team-high at the time.
Three-point shooting scarce
Indiana hasn't been known to take many three-point shots this season. It took just 14 during a 100-point game against Troy. But the Hoosiers had attempted just nine with two minutes remaining. Green had hit both. Indiana's lone three-point shot was Green's desperation shot with the shot clock winding down, until five minutes were left in the game.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.