Much of what Indiana was able to do offensively was through the effort of senior guard Devonte Green, who was in his second game back after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.

His first half was highlighted by a broken possession from the Hoosiers that was saved thanks to a long three-point shot from Green. He hit both of his field goals and a free throw to total six points and didn't turn the ball over by halftime.

Early in the second half, Green was open for a three and took the shot but missed with a 39-33 lead, but on the next offensive possession, he hit Joey Brunk open on the inside to extend the lead to 41-33. When Indiana needed a bucket to claim its largest lead of the game at the 14-minute mark and Princeton clawing at the momentum, Green hit a running bucket and converted a three-point play to jump to a 46-37 lead.

Green wasn't perfect, though. Far from perfect. There were multiple defensive possessions where Green was out of position on the perimeter and allowed for open three-point shots, and he was beaten one-on-one against Jaelin Llewellyn a couple times for scores.His also took an ill-advised floater that fell far short of the rim.

But Green showed signs of what Indiana is hoping for out of him – on defense and as a passer.

Green eventually sealed the game with a handful of minutes remaining, as he hit Indiana's second three fo the game, then poked away a perimeter pass and hit the transition bucket to take a 70-49 lead.