{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 03:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 21

D.J. Fezler • TheHoosier
@DJFezler
TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller kneels during his team's game against Princeton. (USA Today Images)
Seen on TheHoosier 

Tom Allen named semifinalist for Coach of the Year award

Scouting Report: Shea Patterson, passing defense, talent at receiver

Devonte Green is returning to form early for Indiana

Joey Brunk flashes another facet of IU's front court with 16-point game

Instant Reaction: Indiana 79, Princeton 54

Four-star forward Dawson Garcia picks Marquette over Indiana






Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

College basketball recruiting: Dawson Garcia commits to Marquette over Indiana, Minnesota and Memphis -- CBS Sports

Indiana Basketball: What’s next for Hoosiers after missing on Dawson Garcia? -- Hoosier State of Mind

IU basketball shakes off sluggish start to beat Princeton -- IndyStar

OPINION: IU men’s basketball’s offense shows glimpses of potential in 79-54 win over Princeton -- Indiana Daily Student

Devonte Green shows flashes of improved game in IU men's basketball victory -- Indiana Daily Student

{{ article.author_name }}