TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 18th

"Have an edge. Be starving to be great." pic.twitter.com/Mx4P26u5of

Will @CoachAllenIU give a fiery pregame speech Saturday? Most likely. But @Ty_Fry3 knows @IndianaFootball players also need to "bring the juice." Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/JbczRBIqJI pic.twitter.com/nDOQQraXEf

Three of IU's confirmed non-conference opponents (FSU, Providence, Butler) are ranked within in the Top 57 in KenPom's preseason rankings. That number could increase to as many as five depending on how the Maui Classic in Ashville, N.C., shakes out #iubb

After a great talk with coach @CoachWrightIU I’m thankful and excited to say I’ve received an offer from Indiana University! @IndianaFootball @CoachEvanDreyer @JesseMullins4 @CoachStanyard @JJLynch76 @coachmaverick33 @coachveil @coach_dbrausch pic.twitter.com/DACFl86JuQ

Highest-graded players lined up at outside WR 1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama- 91.9 2. Tylan Wallace, OK St- 86.3 3. John Metchie III, Alabama- 80.2 4. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana- 79.7 pic.twitter.com/V3oNsAy9Ml

Men's Basketball Finalizes Non-Conference Schedule; Home Men's and Women's Basketball Games to Begin Without Fans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall-- IU Athletics

OPINION: The emotions of an IU football fan after a 4-0 start-- Indiana Daily Student

IU defense gets another chance to make statement-- The Herald Bulletin

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.