 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 18th
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-18 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 18th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Where Are They Now: Patterson remembers 'special time' with Hoosiers

Three and Out: Keys to an Indiana win at Ohio State

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 10 Around the NFL

IU releases non-conference basketball schedule

Penix looks forward to 'biggest game' against Ohio State

Three programs that could finish strong in late period

Allen named to Coach of the Year Watch List

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football entrusts its defense to Kane Wommack-- Indy Star

IU basketball's Eric Gordon opens his very own Bloomington pizzeria-- Indy Star

CROSSROADS CLASSIC’S 10TH ANNUAL SHOWDOWN FEATURES IU-BUTLER-- Hoosier Sports Report

PATBERG NAMED TO PRESEASON NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCH LISTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

The biggest games in IU football history, ranked (Part 2)-- Crimson Quarry

IU defense gets another chance to make statement-- The Herald Bulletin

OPINION: The emotions of an IU football fan after a 4-0 start-- Indiana Daily Student

IU Athletics Records Ninth Straight Record GSR Score-- IU Athletics

Men's Basketball Finalizes Non-Conference Schedule; Home Men's and Women's Basketball Games to Begin Without Fans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.

----

