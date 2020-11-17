Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 10 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Sudfeld was listed as inactive in Sunday afternoon’s game that Philadelphia played against the New York Giants. Sudfeld is listed as the third quarterback on the Eagles’ roster, behind starter Carson Wentz and backup Jalen Hurts. The Eagles lost to the Giants, 27-17.

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

Coleman was listed as inactive in Sunday afternoon’s game that San Francisco played against New Orleans. Coleman is listed as the top running back on the 49ers’ depth chart, however he continues to watch from the sidelines due to a knee injury. Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty, and Austin Walter will continue to handle the bulk of snaps from that position until Coleman is able to return. The 49ers lost to the Saints, 27-13.

Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)

Howard was listed as inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, after a brief return to the lineup against Arizona last weekend. Without Howard, the Dolphins defeated the Chargers, 29-21. Howard was waived on Monday by the Dolphins.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine played on nine offensive snaps and received one target at wide receiver on Thursday night for Tennessee against Indianapolis. Westbrook-Ikhine also played in six snaps (25 percent) on special teams for the Titans. The Colts defeated the Titans, 34-17.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Thomas played in 29 snaps on offense (60 percent) for Carolina against Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Thomas caught his only target for seven receiving yards for the Panthers. However, the Panthers lost to the Buccaneers, 46-23.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Spriggs was active for the Bears game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. He didn't see any snaps, however. Last week he was on the COVID-19/Reserve List. The Bears lost, 19-13.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Martin did not receive any playing time for Washington against Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Martin is currently listed as the backup left guard for Washington, behind Wes Schweitzer on the depth chart. The Football Team lost to the Lions, 30-27.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Feeney started on the offensive line for Los Angeles against Miami on Sunday afternoon, playing in all 63 snaps on that side of the ball for the Chargers. However, his performance along with the rest of the offensive line was not enough, as the Dolphins defeated the Chargers, 29-21.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Saffold III played in just 33 snaps (51 percent) on offense for Tennessee against Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Saffold III also played in two snaps (8 percent) on special teams for the Titans. The Titans lost to the Colts, 34-17.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)