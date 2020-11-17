"I selected Indiana for three reasons -- Terry Hoeppner, Billy Lynch and the opportunity to build a winning legacy," Patterson told TheHoosier.com . he relationship that I built with the coaches became the deciding factor in my choice."

His familiarity would grow as a high school player at Lawrence North High School when Indiana assistant coach Billy Lynch would come over to recruit him and offer him the opportunity to play for former coach Terry Hoeppner.

As a kid growing up in Lawrence, Indiana, Will Patterson was very familiar with the Indiana University football team.

Patterson said what set Indiana apart from other programs that recruited him was Hoeppner and how he treated recruits.

"Coach Hep was, obviously, a great coach, but what I loved about him is that he wasn't a salesman. He was real and he had faith in me and my ability to lead and make Indiana football a special program. I was a major key to helping Indiana turn the corner and that motivated me to become a Hoosier," said Patterson.

From 2006-09 Patterson was a part of Indiana's defense and immediately made a name for himself as a freshman.

Some of that was due to a belief that he had to prove something.

"I remember when it was time to narrow down schools in my recruiting process, I had a coach tell me that he didn't think I could be successful at the Division I level or it would be a struggle to get playing time so I worked and showed up at Indiana and finished my freshman season as an All-American," Patterson said. "The rest is history."

During that 2006 season, Patterson played in all 12 games, starting five of them en route to ending the season with 41 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and a sack. He also recorded one interception, three pass breakups, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble as well as being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team by Sporting News. He was also an Honorable Mention member of the Freshman All-American Team by Sporting News.

As a sophomore, Patterson was second on the team with 104 tackles, including 59 solo tackles. He also led the team with three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and had 8 tackles for a loss. Against Northwestern, Patterson had 14 tackles and recorded 13 each against Penn State and Wisconsin.

As a junior and senior, Patterson was a captain for the Hoosiers and started 10 games in both 2008 and 2009. The 2008 season featured Patterson notching 55 tackles despite missing two games due to a knee injury. His senior season witnessed him record 67 tackles despite him playing through a nagging wrist injury.

For his career, Patterson made 267 career tackles, 173 of which were solo stops, in 38 career starts. He also earned the Harold Mauro Award in 2009, which is given to the Indiana University football player that best exemplifies valued qualities demonstrated by Mauro to Indiana University and the Bloomington community.

Looking back on his career, Patterson said his days at Indiana were "special."

"I remember the hard work the most. It was a great teacher of how life will present you with an opportunity that will impact you forever," Patterson added. "In my time at Indiana, I loved the grind of being a student-athlete. It was a privilege to be there and have the opportunity to create my own legacy. Nobody in my immediate family had ever done that so I didn't have a blueprint. I was able to write my own story."