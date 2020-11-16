TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 16th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

No. 9 in the country! #IUFB 's ranking in the @AP_Top25 is the team's best since being ranked No. 4 on Nov. 27, 1967. Hoosiers also ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 1967. pic.twitter.com/iYGrMyEKRm

Know when it's a good week? When two @IndianaFootball players earn B1G Saturday Standouts. @gerrydinardo ➡️ @mcfadden_micah @HowardGriffith ➡️ @Ty_Fry3 pic.twitter.com/6ks8BcmiJw

Around the Big Ten: Recapping week four of Big Ten Football-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance. Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe5) stops by for a special guest appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.