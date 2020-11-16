TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 16th

The Hoosier Daily: November 16th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's win over Michigan State
Mullen continues belief after career best day at MSU... 'I expected this'
Hoosiers check in at 9th in latest AP Poll
Rival Views: Which unsigned prospect is the toughest to predict?
Early Look: Getting to know Ohio State
2021 4-star Mason Miller breaks down final two, aims for decision this week
Tweets of the Day
No. 9 in the country!#IUFB's ranking in the @AP_Top25 is the team's best since being ranked No. 4 on Nov. 27, 1967.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 15, 2020
Hoosiers also ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 1967. pic.twitter.com/iYGrMyEKRm
We ball 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 day. 💥 pic.twitter.com/yfyBdRwH0K— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 16, 2020
Run the tape. 📼 pic.twitter.com/wVZwzaCCVd— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 15, 2020
@336edits pic.twitter.com/6zcJlHX3cF— Mason Miller (@Mason_milllla) November 14, 2020
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 15, 2020
🏀 James Blackmon @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 18 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
🏀 Jordan Hulls @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 5 asts, 3 stls
Know when it's a good week?— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 15, 2020
When two @IndianaFootball players earn B1G Saturday Standouts.@gerrydinardo ➡️ @mcfadden_micah@HowardGriffith ➡️ @Ty_Fry3 pic.twitter.com/6ks8BcmiJw
Top 8... pic.twitter.com/Ctxz065Cap— Isaac McKneely (@IsaacMcKneely) November 15, 2020
Headlines
'He just makes plays.' Ty Fryfogle turning into IU football's go-to receiver-- Indy Star
FRONT-RUNNING HOOSIERS LEADING THE BIG TEN IN KEY AREAS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosiers climb to No. 9 in AP poll-- Crimson Quarry
Around the Big Ten: Recapping week four of Big Ten Football-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Ranked No. 9 in Associated Press Poll-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance. Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe5) stops by for a special guest appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.
----
