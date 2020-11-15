EAST LANSING -- Tiawan Mullen came to Indiana for games and moments like what he played in and experienced Saturday at Michigan State.

After picking up two sacks earlier this season, Mullen added to his impressive season with his first career interceptions in a 24-0 victory over Michigan State. The interceptions against the Spartans should come as a surprise to nobody, as Mullen has played a vital role in India’s defense, which has been lights out this season.

After all, Mullen showed his playmaking abilities against the Spartans a season ago breaking up four passes. However, Saturday there was no denying him.

The first interception came on Michigan State’s second possession of the game, as Mullen stepped in the path of a Rocky Lombardi pass and plucked it out of the sky.

He was just getting started, as Mullen came up with another interception in the second quarter. Mullen’s two interceptions were part of four total takeaways for the Hoosiers, who allowed 131 yards passing and held Michigan State to under 200 total yards of offense. In addition, Mullen finished with three tackles.

“I just seen the ball and attacked it, really,” Mullen said.