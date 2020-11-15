 TheHoosier - Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's win over Michigan State
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-15 08:10:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's win over Michigan State

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
For the first time under Tom Allen, Indiana has claimed the Old Brass Spittoon and for the first time in program history, the Hoosiers have knocked off Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State in the same season.

The Hoosiers are off to a 4-0 start after knocking off Michigan State 24-0.

Here are three things we learned in the win.

{{ article.author_name }}