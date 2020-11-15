TheHoosier - Hoosiers check in at 9th in latest AP Poll

For the fourth straight week, the Indiana Hoosiers are ranked in the AP Top 25, checking in at 9th.

It is also the fourth straight week the Hoosiers have moved up, as they were ranked 10th last week. Indiana entered the top 25 after week one, following its win against No. 8 Penn State. This is the first time Indiana has been a top-10 team since 1969.

Following its 24-0 road win against Michigan State, Indiana secured its first victory as a Top 10 team since knocking off Michigan State 14-13 as the sixth ranked team in 1967. Furthermore, the win by the Hoosiers marked their first 4-0 Big Ten start since 1987 and second best ever since 1967 when Indiana opened 5-0.

For the first time since the 1993 season, Indiana has won its first two road conference games.