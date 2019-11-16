The Hoosier Daily: November 16
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosier Intel: Official visits scheduled, 2020 defensive ends interested
Blake Wesley sets visit to Bloomington
Before the Snap: Indiana at Penn State
Behind the Curtain: Rivals Penn State insider discusses Nittany Lions
Tweets of the Day
‣ Sixty minutes.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 16, 2019
‣ All you got.
‣ We gotta fight. pic.twitter.com/jPQhFmfe1E
A 6’5 guard from Bloomington, Indiana.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 15, 2019
Indiana’s own, @anthonyl3al. pic.twitter.com/U6a4Z9kXQg
A 6’5 guard from Culver, Indiana.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 15, 2019
Hoosier born & Hoosier bred, Trey Galloway. pic.twitter.com/NOW2e0nNXd
A 6’6 forward from Concord, New Hampshire.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 15, 2019
Welcome to the squad, @JordanGeronimo2. pic.twitter.com/cw8sXAZG8F
IU coach Archie Miller's statement on the three signees (thus far) in the 2020 class.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 15, 2019
Guards Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway and wing Jordan Geronimo officially Hoosiers. #iubb pic.twitter.com/i5Ao5u4Wtk
Full transcript and videos from today's presser:https://t.co/ZUrCkDy6lP— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 15, 2019
Headlines
FaceTime chats and the chance to change IU's fortunes lured Tiawan Mullen to Indiana -- Indianapolis Star
Freshman out to reset IU's history -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Ramsey, DeBoer and the 2019 offense -- Punt John Punt
IU Football Game Day: Penn State Primer and Prediction -- The Dailey Hoosier
Can You Keep a Secret – Kalen DeBoer’s Keys to Offensive Success -- IU Athletics
No. 24 Indiana has belief heading to Penn State -- The Hoosier Network
IU basketball's defense: 'We're not there,' coach Archie Miller says -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers Make it Official, Announce Signing of 3 Commits -- Hoosier Maven
What to Watch For: Indiana still looking for defensive improvement against Troy -- The Hoosier Network
What to Expect: Troy -- Inside The Hall
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.