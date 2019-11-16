Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

‣ Sixty minutes. ‣ All you got. ‣ We gotta fight. pic.twitter.com/jPQhFmfe1E

A 6’5 guard from Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana’s own, @anthonyl3al . pic.twitter.com/U6a4Z9kXQg

A 6’6 forward from Concord, New Hampshire. Welcome to the squad, @JordanGeronimo2 . pic.twitter.com/cw8sXAZG8F

IU coach Archie Miller's statement on the three signees (thus far) in the 2020 class. Guards Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway and wing Jordan Geronimo officially Hoosiers. #iubb pic.twitter.com/i5Ao5u4Wtk

Full transcript and videos from today's presser: https://t.co/ZUrCkDy6lP

FaceTime chats and the chance to change IU's fortunes lured Tiawan Mullen to Indiana -- Indianapolis Star

Freshman out to reset IU's history -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ramsey, DeBoer and the 2019 offense -- Punt John Punt

IU Football Game Day: Penn State Primer and Prediction -- The Dailey Hoosier

Can You Keep a Secret – Kalen DeBoer’s Keys to Offensive Success -- IU Athletics

No. 24 Indiana has belief heading to Penn State -- The Hoosier Network

IU basketball's defense: 'We're not there,' coach Archie Miller says -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers Make it Official, Announce Signing of 3 Commits -- Hoosier Maven

What to Watch For: Indiana still looking for defensive improvement against Troy -- The Hoosier Network

What to Expect: Troy -- Inside The Hall