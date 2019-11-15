A huge weekend awaits the Hoosiers as rising in-state junior Blake Wesley visits Bloomington later today.

Find out more about Blake below.

An important weekend is on tap for the Hoosiers, to say the least. Besides Indiana's fourth game of the season and Dawson Garcia's impending decision hanging over the scene, IU also welcomes a high-priority recruit to town for the next few days.

Big weekend ahead for #iubb , and 2021 South Bend Riley SG Blake Wesley headlines. BW hits Bloomington later today for the 4th OV of his Jr. year. This much is clear on @blakewes8 . He's going to be special at the next level. Read all about Wesley here: https://t.co/Cus0CrsG5O pic.twitter.com/wvdpa5zaEb

24 months ago, Blake Wesley was a 6-foot-1, 160 pound freshman playing JV.

Today, he stands almost 6-foot-5 and is a four-star recruit with still a sky-high ceiling.

High major college basketball has noticed.

The natural-born scorer has picked up at least 12 high-major offers since July 16, including an IU offer on July 29, according to his Twitter.

Again, Wesley's upside holds his greatest value.

He has a high motor, great athleticism, crazy length, and quick reflexes. He's easily projectable as a high scoring combo-type, with long arms and capable of hitting at a high clip from distance. His shot mechanics are sound; he doesn't have a lot of moving parts to maintain.

He's also a "dog" on the floor, which is the highest compliment to pay a player. His competitive moxxie stands out to this observer.

A lot of younger players see a noticeable jump between their sophomore and junior seasons. Wesley seems to have hit his stride a bit early.

He's primed for a huge junior campaign.







