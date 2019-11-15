News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 16:19:11 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Preview: Penn State

Cole Hanna • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com

The Indiana Hoosiers have finally re-entered the AP top 25 after nearly a 25-year drought, checking in at number 24. However, securing their place within the top 25 moving forward could prove difficult as they prepare to face the 9th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in State College. The Nittany Lions will be coming off their first loss of the season, falling to Minnesota in Minneapolis to dampen their hopes of a College Football Playoff bid.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana running back Stevie Scott carries the ball against Northwestern.
Indiana running back Stevie Scott carries the ball against Northwestern. (Brian Spurlock (USA Today))

Penn State boasts elite run defense

Indiana’s running game has come alive as of late, with Sophomore running back Stevie Scott surpassing 100 yards in three of his last four contests; however Penn State’s run defense should provide a significant challenge. Penn State grades out as the top ranked rushing defense in the Big Ten and has yet to allow a single 100-yard rusher on the season. With the injury to Michael Penix keeping him out for the remainder of the season, it is crucial that Indiana retains a balanced offensive attack. If Indiana is forced into a one-dimensional approach on offense come Saturday afternoon, it could prove to be a long day.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}