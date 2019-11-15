Indiana’s running game has come alive as of late, with Sophomore running back Stevie Scott surpassing 100 yards in three of his last four contests; however Penn State’s run defense should provide a significant challenge. Penn State grades out as the top ranked rushing defense in the Big Ten and has yet to allow a single 100-yard rusher on the season. With the injury to Michael Penix keeping him out for the remainder of the season, it is crucial that Indiana retains a balanced offensive attack. If Indiana is forced into a one-dimensional approach on offense come Saturday afternoon, it could prove to be a long day.