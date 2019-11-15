Hoosier Intel: Official visits scheduled, 2020 defensive ends interested
In this week's Hoosier Intel, TheHoosier.com discusses several 2020 defensive ends that are interested in Indiana as the Early Signing Period nears, as well as when they might be visiting officially.
The day for most commitments to take their official visits is nearing, and IU's appears to be Dec. 6. The list of commits to expect in town on that weekend is included. Several non-commits have also scheduled visits for the final home game of the season against Michigan on Nov. 22.
Find all of the latest Indiana football recruiting updates below.
Justin Beadles has much interest in Indiana
Georgia 2020 defensive end Justin Beadles could be a late riser in the pool of defensive end prospects for the 2020 class. He doesn’t have an offer from Indiana yet, but defensive line coach Mark Hagen was down to visit him over the bye, and Beadles came out of the meeting feeling optimistic.
“He said at first they didn’t think they needed a D-lineman, but as the season went on, they realize they needed a fast guy off of the edge,” Beadles told TheHoosier.com about what Hagen told him on the visit. “He told me that I am that guy.”
Beadles, at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, is really quick off the edge and clears his man easily in rush defense. His punch is fast and powerful, and for his three-star rating, he has attributes that will certainly translate at the next level.
Beadles has offers from LSU, Arizona State, Maryland, Mississippi State and others. His grandmother lives in Indiana, so he also has an offer from Purdue. He told TheHoosier.com that he is in Indiana “all the time.” So the Hoosiers have caught his attention as the season has progressed.
“Heck yeah, they are winning, and they are looking better than a lot of SEC teams are looking,” Beadles said. “I want to be a part of that.”
It’s unclear when or if Beadles will take an official visit to Indiana.
