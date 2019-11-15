After Indiana attempted a game-high 45 free throws against North Alabama, while also shooting 82% from the line, it's becoming clear that drawing fouls could prove to be a strength of this year's team. Before the season, head coach Archie Miller said free throw shooting was one of three areas that needed improvement.

Before Indiana's lone exhibition game against Gannon, head coach Archie Miller sat in front of the media and answered questions about the team's secret scrimmage against Marquette. The Hoosiers lost 72-69 and Miller clearly voiced three concerns. "Free throw shooting, taking care of the basketball, and just the overall mentality that you need to rebound the ball at our level," Miller said. "Those are three things coming out of the scrimmage, and they just weren't good enough." Last season, Indiana shot 65% from the foul line. This season, through the first three games, the Hoosiers are up to 70% from the free-throw line. The team attempted 45 free throws against North Alabama in a game that saw 54 personal fouls between the two opponents. Not only did Indiana sink a season-high 82% of them, but it barely missed reaching a massive 100% free throw rate for the game. "I can't think of a bigger attribute to our team than being a team that aspires to be one of the best teams in the country hopefully in terms of drawing fouls," Miller said before Indiana's scrimmage against Gannon."



Miller's vision for his team's success is steadily coming into fruition. After making just 54% of their free throws against Marquette, the Hoosiers have increased their percentage in nearly every game this season. Check out the shooting statistics for the season below:

Indiana Free Throw Statistics Opponent Free Throws Free Throw Percentage Field Goals Free Throw Rate Marquette (Scrimmage) 24-43 56% 20-44 98% Gannon (Exhibition) 21-30 70% 29-54 56% Western Illinois 17-25 68% 65 38% Portland State 22-30 73% 60 50% North Alabama 37-45 82% 23-46 98%