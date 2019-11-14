Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Anthony Leal as his parents look on #iubb pic.twitter.com/cXim0zsnZe

It’s official! @CMABasketball ’s Trey Galloway put pen to paper and is the newest @IndianaMBB signee! Hear from the new Hoosier and his head coach, his dad Mark, at 6 and 11 on @WNDU ! pic.twitter.com/OliQSA5ui4

Indiana redshirt senior punter Haydon Whitehead has been granted an additional year of eligibility. #iufb https://t.co/iO56hbBAVs

Tom Allen mentions that freshman DB Josh Sanguinetti had season-ending surgery at some point this season. #iufb

Penn State projected to beat Indiana by 11 points this week with a win probability of 74%. #iufb https://t.co/U36IoerVen

Former #iubb player OG Aununoby is the 8th most efficient player in the NBA https://t.co/8sGghBI2wg

DeBoer a nominee for Broyles Award -- Hoosier Sports Report

Reakwon Jones leading young defense -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana vs. North Alabama film room -- IU Film Room

Still haven’t arrived: Being ranked is not enough for IU football ahead of Penn State matchup -- Indiana Daily Student

Opinion: IU secondary needs to play great at Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student