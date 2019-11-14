The Hoosier Daily: November 14
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Bloomington's Anthony Leal signs with hometown Hoosiers
Haydon Whitehead granted additional year of eligibility
Mike Penix's exploratory surgery
Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Penn State
IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping North Alabama
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Anthony Leal as his parents look on #iubb pic.twitter.com/cXim0zsnZe— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 13, 2019
It’s official! @CMABasketball’s Trey Galloway put pen to paper and is the newest @IndianaMBB signee!— Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) November 13, 2019
Hear from the new Hoosier and his head coach, his dad Mark, at 6 and 11 on @WNDU! pic.twitter.com/OliQSA5ui4
Indiana redshirt senior punter Haydon Whitehead has been granted an additional year of eligibility. #iufb https://t.co/iO56hbBAVs— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 14, 2019
Tom Allen mentions that freshman DB Josh Sanguinetti had season-ending surgery at some point this season. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 14, 2019
Congratulations to #IUFB's @KalenDeBoer!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 13, 2019
📝 https://t.co/bxeEEoAlPl pic.twitter.com/nxheX7Kric
Penn State projected to beat Indiana by 11 points this week with a win probability of 74%. #iufb https://t.co/U36IoerVen— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 13, 2019
Former #iubb player OG Aununoby is the 8th most efficient player in the NBA https://t.co/8sGghBI2wg— Jack Grossman (@JackGrossman97) November 13, 2019
Headlines
DeBoer a nominee for Broyles Award -- Hoosier Sports Report
Reakwon Jones leading young defense -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana vs. North Alabama film room -- IU Film Room
Still haven’t arrived: Being ranked is not enough for IU football ahead of Penn State matchup -- Indiana Daily Student
Opinion: IU secondary needs to play great at Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student
