Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Penn State
Ahead of Indiana's biggest game since welcoming Ohio State to Bloomington in week five, Indiana head coach Tom Allen appeared on the weekly football radio show with IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer from the Bloomington Holiday Inn on Wednesday evening.
Junior guard Harry Crider and sophomore running back Stevie Scott were the player guests.
The Hoosiers touched on the following points.
- Tom Allen discussed redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix's exploratory surgery before the staff decided his injury was season-ending.
- Allen touched on the shoulder surgery Thomas Allen endured Tuesday and how it has affected his family.
- Allen gave high praise to some freshmen and noted that freshman defensive back Josh Sanguinetti had season-ending shoulder surgery at some point this year.
- Allen announced that redshirt senior punter Haydon Whitehead has been granted an additional year of eligibility after appeal.
Find more details on these updates and more at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum
