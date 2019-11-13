Indiana redshirt senior punter Haydon Whitehead has been granted an additional year of eligibility, Indiana head coach Tom Allen announced on IU football's weekly radio show Wednesday evening.

After appealing to the NCAA, Indiana and redshirt senior punter Haydon Whitehead learned Tuesday that the Australian punter has earned an additional year of eligibility and will be able to play in 2020, IU head coach Tom Allen announced on IU Football's weekly radio show Wednesday.

After playing in Australian Rules Football for 15 years, Indiana punter Haydon Whitehead's school in Australia didn't offer football. When he came to Indiana in 2016, he began as a sophomore.

Whitehead has been listed on the Ray Guy Watch List all three years he's punted for Indiana and was finally named a Ray Guy Award candidate and a Ray Guy Award Ray's 8 this season.

Whitehead has pinned teams inside the 20-yard line 18 times this season and connected on punts of 50 yards or longer six times, including a career-long 65-yard punt.