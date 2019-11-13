News More News
IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping North Alabama

Taylor Lehman
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's 91-65 win over North Alabama on Tuesday night.

The trio touched on the vulnerabilities in Indiana's perimeter defense, the strengths in its offense and whether or not inexperience actually plays a major role in some of the early weaknesses of the team.


