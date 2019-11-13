The Indiana Hoosiers picked up their third win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating the North Alabama Lions by a score of 91-65 in the friendly confines of Assembly Hall. While Indiana’s offense once again shined, the defense remains a topic of concern moving forward.

Indiana’s offense looked superb, racking up 91 points, including 37 from the free throw line. Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 20 points on just four field goal attempts, while converting 14 of his 15 attempts at the line. Indiana finished the game with a 58.7% effective field goal percentage, knocking down 60% of their two-point attempts and just over 38% of their attempts from behind the arc. The Hoosiers offensive efficiency rating (points per 100 possessions) through the early season continues to impress, as the Hoosiers have not earned a rating lower than 123.7 in any game this season.

Indiana was able to shine offensively in this game despite recording their lowest offensive rebounding percentage of the season (25%) with 28 total rebounds in the contest. This is likely in large part due to Indiana’s ability to get to the free line, recording a stunning 45 free throw attempts on the evening.