TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 7th

The Hoosier Daily: March 7th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

South Florida defensive star Travious Lathan excited about Indiana offer

Indiana falls to Purdue, 67-58, its 9th straight loss to the Boilermakers

After The Game With Todd Leary

WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis react to Purdue loss

Outside shooting, once again, dooms Hoosiers in loss to Purdue

Recruiting Notes: CJ Gunn leads Lawrence North to Sectional title

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: IU basketball slump vs. Purdue reflective of broader program decay-- Indy Star

NO. 10 IU WOMEN TOP PURDUE ON SENIOR DAY-- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana Men’s Swimming and Diving Finishes Second at Big Tens-- IU Athletics

Washington, Rooks Punch Tickets to NCAA Championships-- IU Athletics

Hoosiers Stop Rutgers, 4-2-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup  

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

