TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 7th

South Florida defensive star Travious Lathan excited about Indiana offer
Indiana falls to Purdue, 67-58, its 9th straight loss to the Boilermakers
After The Game With Todd Leary
WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis react to Purdue loss
Outside shooting, once again, dooms Hoosiers in loss to Purdue
Recruiting Notes: CJ Gunn leads Lawrence North to Sectional title
Hoosiers win! @MattLitwicki earns the save for #IUBase. pic.twitter.com/lXAHLzDkTH— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 7, 2021
The Barn Burner is staying in Bloomington for the fifth-straight season 🏆 #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/eKRy9LcAWP— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 6, 2021
The bracket is set. See you in Indy on Thursday.— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 7, 2021
🎟️: https://t.co/7BbvdEouYg#iuwbb | #DoTheWork
Hoosiers are GOLDEN. 🥇@_brendanburns | #IUSD pic.twitter.com/o2mbzj3mEf— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 7, 2021
Win No. 2 in the books. @MattLitwicki | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/cNdUfqsP1r— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 7, 2021
Setting a program record with their 16th #B1G win, @IndianaWBB defeats Purdue for the 5th straight time. That is their longest streak vs. the Boilers since taking 14 in a row from 1979 to 1986. #iuwbb #Indiana #Hoosiers #PURvsIND #B1GWBBall @IndianaOnBTN @IndianaUniv @B1Gwbball— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) March 6, 2021
live for these moments https://t.co/HU6KG1rRRp— James Blackmon Jr. (@JBlackmon2) March 6, 2021
Insider: IU basketball slump vs. Purdue reflective of broader program decay-- Indy Star
NO. 10 IU WOMEN TOP PURDUE ON SENIOR DAY-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana Men’s Swimming and Diving Finishes Second at Big Tens-- IU Athletics
Washington, Rooks Punch Tickets to NCAA Championships-- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Stop Rutgers, 4-2-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
