There were also three scoring droughts, highlighted by a 7:16 segment, that combined for over 12 minutes without a made field goal for Indiana.

Much like most of the past two weeks, Indiana's offense was non-existent shooting 38.5 percent overall for the game and just 5-of-23 from three. At one point in the first half, IU was scoring at just .615 points per possession. It ultimately ended with .892 points per possession.

Indiana hasn't beaten Purdue in nine straight outings, as it fell to the Boilermakers, 67-58on Saturday afternoon's regular season finale.

Already shorthand coming into Saturday's matchup, Race Thompson came down awkwardly on his ankle that caused him to miss most of the second half. Later, Jordan Geronimo went down after he took an elbow to the head and missed a few minutes before returning.

The limited frontcourt depth led to a 13-rebounding advantage for Purdue. Zach Edey stepped up big for the Boilermakers, going for 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field and grabbing nine rebounds. He also added multiple timely buckets down the stretch as IU was looking to close the gap.

Trayce Jackson-Davis struggled once again with the size and bodies of Purdue, scoring 12 points on just 4-of-9 from the field.

Al Durham led the Hoosiers with 14 points. Jerome Hunter chipped in 12 points.

Jaden Ivey added 17 points for the Boilermakers.

Bench production has been an issue for Indiana all season and that unit struggled again, getting outscored 33-6 by Purdue.

Indiana falls to 12-14 (7-12) on the season and is now on a five game losing streak to end the regular season.