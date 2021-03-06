South Florida defensive star Travious Lathan excited about Indiana offer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
A South Florida defensive standout has become not only one of the more highly touted prospects from Florida, but 2022 Gulliver Prep (FL) three-star safety/linebacker Travious Lathan has found himself on the radar of the Indiana Hoosiers, who recently offered.
"It’s feels amazing to be offered. I was pretty excited about the offer. Coach Warren extended the offer," the 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive star told TheHoosier.com.
In addition to the Hoosiers, Lathan has offers from the following: Florida, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, Syracuse, Virginia and West Virginia.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news