Recruiting Notes: CJ Gunn leads Lawrence North to Sectional title
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Class 4A No. 4 Lawrence North won another sectional title on Saturday night with a 62-49 win over North Central.
Indiana 2022 commit CJ Gunn was a critical part to Lawrence North's sectional title run over the past week.
In three games, Gunn averaged 17 points and shot 58 percent (18-of-31) from the field for the Wildcats.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news