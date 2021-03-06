Outside shooting, once again, dooms Hoosiers in loss to Purdue
Indiana lost its ninth straight game to Purdue on Saturday after a 67-58 loss. It was also Indiana's fifth straight loss to close out the regular season.
The Hoosiers continued its recent trend of poor shooting and lack of offensive cohesiveness.
"We're just struggling shooting the ball,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “At the end of the day, if you look at the first half and you go 1-for-13 from 3, probably about 11 of them were good looks, and you make two or three of them, it’s a different game in the first half."
IU, who now sits at 12-14 (7-12) on the season, sits at 10th in the Big Ten standings as the conference tournament begins next week.
