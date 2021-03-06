 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 6th
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-06 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 6th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier 

Four-star Kaleb Artis breaks down his top seven & what comes next

Indiana baseball set for season opening matchups

Know Your Opponent: Purdue

DJ Matthews getting his feet wet as a Hoosier

WATCH: Rob Phinisee previews Purdue

Ryder Anderson looking forward to being a part of Indiana's defense

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Al Durham can’t determine his own legacy. He just hopes hard work will speak for itself-- Indy Star

Even a Little 500 without fans this spring is crucial to keeping an IU tradition alive-- Indy Star

NO. 10 IU WOMEN READY FOR PURDUE, NOT SENIOR DAY-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU men’s basketball looking for redemption versus in-state rival No. 23 Purdue-- Indiana Daily Student

Hitting impatience, Sommer dominance: Three takeaways from Indiana baseball’s Opening Day split-- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Carries Team Lead into Final Day at Big Tens-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup  

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

