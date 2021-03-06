TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 6th

The Hoosier Daily: March 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Win No. 1 on the season! #IUBase pic.twitter.com/qfBRA2RThq— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 6, 2021
"I appreciate everything you've done for me & I'll cherish these moments here forever — I'll be a Hoosier for life."#IUBB Senior | @AlDurham01 pic.twitter.com/8tXi36TNg1— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 5, 2021
A dominant effort from #IUBase's Tommy Sommer.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 6, 2021
8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K (Matches Career-Best) pic.twitter.com/3Ytz92RhYW
In THREE. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PKAdBO8M5x— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) March 5, 2021
𝘽𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 😈 pic.twitter.com/gBiBNcTr3m— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 5, 2021
2018 - 45.70 🥇— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 6, 2021
2019 - 44.91 🥇
2020 - 44.92 🥇
2021 - 45.34 🥇
Four years of ᴅᴏᴍɪɴᴀɴᴄᴇ in the 100 Backstroke. pic.twitter.com/E4PhwHKtu6
Can't wait to get back out on the water ⚪️🔴 #RowIUhttps://t.co/ASajvXMK8D pic.twitter.com/yXvMx2WiA5— Indiana Rowing (@IndianaRowing) March 5, 2021
Headlines
Al Durham can’t determine his own legacy. He just hopes hard work will speak for itself-- Indy Star
Even a Little 500 without fans this spring is crucial to keeping an IU tradition alive-- Indy Star
NO. 10 IU WOMEN READY FOR PURDUE, NOT SENIOR DAY-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men’s basketball looking for redemption versus in-state rival No. 23 Purdue-- Indiana Daily Student
Hitting impatience, Sommer dominance: Three takeaways from Indiana baseball’s Opening Day split-- The Hoosier Network
Indiana Carries Team Lead into Final Day at Big Tens-- IU Athletics
