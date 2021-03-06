TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 6th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Win No. 1 on the season! #IUBase pic.twitter.com/qfBRA2RThq

"I appreciate everything you've done for me & I'll cherish these moments here forever — I'll be a Hoosier for life." #IUBB Senior | @AlDurham01 pic.twitter.com/8tXi36TNg1

2018 - 45.70 🥇 2019 - 44.91 🥇 2020 - 44.92 🥇 2021 - 45.34 🥇 Four years of ᴅᴏᴍɪɴᴀɴᴄᴇ in the 100 Backstroke. pic.twitter.com/E4PhwHKtu6

Can't wait to get back out on the water ⚪️🔴 #RowIU https://t.co/ASajvXMK8D pic.twitter.com/yXvMx2WiA5

Al Durham can’t determine his own legacy. He just hopes hard work will speak for itself-- Indy Star

Even a Little 500 without fans this spring is crucial to keeping an IU tradition alive-- Indy Star

NO. 10 IU WOMEN READY FOR PURDUE, NOT SENIOR DAY-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU men’s basketball looking for redemption versus in-state rival No. 23 Purdue-- Indiana Daily Student

Hitting impatience, Sommer dominance: Three takeaways from Indiana baseball’s Opening Day split-- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Carries Team Lead into Final Day at Big Tens-- IU Athletics