DJ Matthews getting his feet wet as a Hoosier
After entering the transfer portal following his graduation from Florida State University, wide receiver D.J. Matthews heard from someone he had only seen from a distance.
And, it made quite an impact on him.
"When I first entered the portal, Indiana was one of first schools to reach out and I heard a lot about Coach Allen. For Coach Allen to reach out to a guy who's already graduated, a guy who already had experience, a guy who had played and a guy who gave me an opportunity to join a winning program, I couldn’t pass up that opportunity to play for one of the greatest coaches in college right now. That had a lot to do with it, and Indiana is everything that I had imagined," Matthews told the media on March 4.
Matthews transferred to Indiana following a career at Florida State and has one year of eligibility remaining.
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound wide receiver hauled in 36 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns last season. He started six games in 2018 and made 42 receptions for 382 yards and one touchdown.
Matthews excelled primarily on punt returns, ranking 10th in team history with 582 punt return yards. He entered the season ranked eighth among active FBS players with an average of 10.4 yards per return.
Matthews shared with the media that Indiana's coaching staff has pegged as a slot receiver, replacing the departed Whop Philyor this season. However, he is open to playing anywhere he is needed to help the Hoosiers secure victories.
"My role is whatever Coach Heard and Coach Allen need me to do. Now, they have me in the slot but things can change. I am here to play my role. I am super excited. We threw the ball 52-55 times a game and lot of opportunities for receivers to go out and make plays. Definitely excited," Matthews said.
In addition, Matthews is looking at helping Indiana in the return game.
"I love special teams and take it tremendously serious. That’s what got me on the field when I first got to college," Matthews said.
While he is from Florida, Matthews joked he is getting used to Indiana winters and cooler temperatures, while also settling in with his new teammates, some of whom he either already knew or was aware of.
"I am a Florida kid so it took me a few weeks to get adjusted to the weather. The team locker room is great, happy I have opportunity to be around guys who chase greatness," Matthews said.
"I was excited when I saw Ty post he was coming back. Lot of confidence we would have older guys in the room willing to lead and take the next step. Devon "Monster" Matthews is close friend of mine. I came in and he lead me through a lot of things and made sure I was prepared for what I was coming into. Knew of Mike, Whop and a couple guys. I was tuned in. I do know Indiana for basketball and that was everything I knew about Indiana."
