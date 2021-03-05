After entering the transfer portal following his graduation from Florida State University, wide receiver D.J. Matthews heard from someone he had only seen from a distance.

And, it made quite an impact on him.

"When I first entered the portal, Indiana was one of first schools to reach out and I heard a lot about Coach Allen. For Coach Allen to reach out to a guy who's already graduated, a guy who already had experience, a guy who had played and a guy who gave me an opportunity to join a winning program, I couldn’t pass up that opportunity to play for one of the greatest coaches in college right now. That had a lot to do with it, and Indiana is everything that I had imagined," Matthews told the media on March 4.

Matthews transferred to Indiana following a career at Florida State and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-10, 154-pound wide receiver hauled in 36 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns last season. He started six games in 2018 and made 42 receptions for 382 yards and one touchdown.

Matthews excelled primarily on punt returns, ranking 10th in team history with 582 punt return yards. He entered the season ranked eighth among active FBS players with an average of 10.4 yards per return.