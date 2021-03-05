Know Your Opponent: Purdue
Indiana will travel to Mackey Arena to battle arch-nemesis Purdue on Saturday. Indiana will need to secure this victory and make a run in the Big Ten tournament to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.
The problem is that Indiana has had well-documented struggles against Purdue throughout recent history. Matt Painter’s squad is 8-0 in their last eight games against the Hoosiers, and Archie Miller has yet to win a single game in the rivalry.
Purdue is led by Trevion Williams, the 6-foot-10, 265-pound big man who dominates the block with his post moves and elite passing skills. Williams averages a team-high 15.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and is among the best players in the Big Ten. The junior has only scored a combined 29 points in his last three games, but Purdue won each of those contests.
Fellow junior Sasha Stefanovic can never be left alone behind the three-point line. He shoots 42 percent from behind the arc and plays team basketball, finding the open man when the defense over-rotates to take away his shooting.
Purdue’s quartet of freshmen is the most exciting thing about their team. All unheralded in high school, the middling recruits have proven to be winners at the college level. Brandon Newman from Valparaiso averages 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Zach Edey is a 7-foot-4 monster in the paint averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.
South Bend’s Jaden Ivy scores 9.7 points per game and lit Indiana up from three in their first matchup despite shooting only 21.6 percent on the year. Finally, Mason Gillis is a good shooter (34.7%) and willing rebounder, pulling in four rebounds per game.
The remarkable thing about Purdue is how team-oriented they are. Aside from Williams, no player averages no more than 10 points per game, and no player on the roster averages more than three assists per game. Every supporting character does enough of everything to make for a menacing opponent.
Purdue Projected Starters:
G - Sasha Stefanovic (Jr; 6-5; 200)
Stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.7 apg
G- Jaden Ivey (Fr; 6-4; 200)
Stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 apg
G - Eric Hunter (Jr; 6-4; 170)
Stats: 9.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.9 apg
F - Mason Gillis (Fr; 6-6; 230)
Stats: 5.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg
F - Trevion Williams (Jr; 6-10; 265)
Stats: 15.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.1 apg
Last Meeting:
The first matchup between these two teams resulted in a demoralizing 81-69 loss for Indiana. The Hoosiers went 3-of-18 from three-point range and couldn’t defend Purdue’s shooters. The Boilermakers hit 11 of their 17 attempts from three and controlled the game the majority of time played.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points, while Armaan Franklin added 14 points. Trevion Williams led Purdue with 22 points.
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Barring an unprecedented Big Ten tournament run, this game is the last opportunity for the Hoosiers to add to their resume for the NCAA Tournament. Indiana still sits on the bubble, but it is highly unlikely they go dancing in March with their current losing trajectory.
Against Michigan State, this team appeared to be bursting at the seams. Attitudes flared up from Jerome Hunter, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and even Archie Miller in his postgame press conference.
Unfortunately, Purdue has eaten Indiana’s lunch nearly every time the two teams have seen each other in the past half-decade. Can Indiana swim upstream and get this crucial victory to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament?
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (12-13; 7-11) @ Purdue (12-6; 17-8)
When: Saturday, March 6 @ 2:00 pm ET
Where: West Lafayette, IN
TV: ESPN (Jason Benetti and Robbie Hummel)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Purdue leads the all-time series, 123-89
• Purdue has won the last eight matchups against Indiana
• Purdue has won 6 of their last 8 games
• Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points in the last matchup but had just four rebounds
----
