Indiana will travel to Mackey Arena to battle arch-nemesis Purdue on Saturday. Indiana will need to secure this victory and make a run in the Big Ten tournament to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

The problem is that Indiana has had well-documented struggles against Purdue throughout recent history. Matt Painter’s squad is 8-0 in their last eight games against the Hoosiers, and Archie Miller has yet to win a single game in the rivalry.

Purdue is led by Trevion Williams, the 6-foot-10, 265-pound big man who dominates the block with his post moves and elite passing skills. Williams averages a team-high 15.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and is among the best players in the Big Ten. The junior has only scored a combined 29 points in his last three games, but Purdue won each of those contests.

Fellow junior Sasha Stefanovic can never be left alone behind the three-point line. He shoots 42 percent from behind the arc and plays team basketball, finding the open man when the defense over-rotates to take away his shooting.

Purdue’s quartet of freshmen is the most exciting thing about their team. All unheralded in high school, the middling recruits have proven to be winners at the college level. Brandon Newman from Valparaiso averages 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Zach Edey is a 7-foot-4 monster in the paint averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.

South Bend’s Jaden Ivy scores 9.7 points per game and lit Indiana up from three in their first matchup despite shooting only 21.6 percent on the year. Finally, Mason Gillis is a good shooter (34.7%) and willing rebounder, pulling in four rebounds per game.

The remarkable thing about Purdue is how team-oriented they are. Aside from Williams, no player averages no more than 10 points per game, and no player on the roster averages more than three assists per game. Every supporting character does enough of everything to make for a menacing opponent.