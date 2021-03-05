It's been a long time since the Indiana baseball team took to the diamond, but that all ends on Friday night. The Hoosiers' season gets underway as Jeff Mercer's team opens up with a double-header against Rutgers at 4 pm ET and then Minnesota at 8 pm ET. Both games will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It will be a four-game weekend series, with two against Rutgers (Fri/Sat) and two against Minnesota (Fri/Sun). IU will then face Rutgers at 9 pm ET on Saturday and the finale will be another game against Minnesota on Sunday at 7 pm ET. Both Rutgers and Minnesota have three players each on the 2021 Preseason Honors List. Both teams come in at the bottom half of the preseason Big Ten rankings.

Indiana baseball opens the season against Rutgers and Minnesota this weekend. (IU Athletics)