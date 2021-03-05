"It’s all been good, just getting here and meeting everyone. We had a couple jokes about the game, but it’s been great. Fun meeting everybody," Anderson told the media on March 4.

Fast forward to March, and Ryder is preparing to be a part of the Indiana defense when the Hoosiers kick off their spring practice drills Tuesday.

Two months ago, Ryder Anderson was tormenting the Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle and the Indiana offense in the Outback Bowl as a defensive star for the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Texas native hit the transfer portal two days after he helped Ole Miss defeat Indiana 26-20 in the Outback Bowl.

Anderson played in 10 games this season and was second on the Rebels team in tackles for loss with 7.5. He made 43 stops on the year including three tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the Outback Bowl.

Anderson told the media he will "probably be playing a lot more defensive end" with the Hoosiers, but added he could move inside depending on packages and scenarios.

He also admitted he is quite familiar with the 4-2-5, having played in that defensive scheme previously.

"I like it a lot. Played in 4-2-5 before lot of fun, like it. I am really excited, talking to coaches and guys and I am fitting the piece of the puzzle. Big reason for me wanting to come here. I am towards the end of the collegiate career, wanted to go somewhere I could fit and just build off of last year. That’s what we are getting ready to do here," Anderson said.

While he is getting accustomed to his teammates and Indiana's goals, he notes that he has bought in already on helping the Hoosiers go further than last year and contend for wins.

"The whole message has been we didn’t finish out the season after having a lot of success. Everything up to this point has been finish and that will be the same line as we head into spring ball and do all the little things right," Anderson said.

And, that includes buying into and learning all about Tom Allen's LEO movement.

"I had no clue where I would transfer to, but you did notice a lot of stuff on tv and ESPN about their success and relationship and Coach Allen was followed a lot. I didn’t know what LEO meant but as soon as I got here, I noticed the relationships and they all brought me in the same way and felt good to become a part of it."