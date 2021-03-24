The Hoosier Daily: March 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Indiana sophomore guard Armaan Franklin enters transfer portal
Alabama WR Jaylen Ward has Hoosiers in his Top 5
Indiana's 'Bull' position will be major cog in defensive scheme
Allen remains 'encouraged' with what he is seeing at spring practice
WATCH: Tom Allen provides updates on start of spring practice
Final | Hoosiers take it. #IUMS pic.twitter.com/wzw0P2wnqG— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 24, 2021
This week's action. ↴ pic.twitter.com/JUHmQG4by0— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) March 23, 2021
Never daunted. pic.twitter.com/wYEeB9zmId— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 23, 2021
Hoosiers getting better. pic.twitter.com/ejmNJkMGmN— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 23, 2021
Glad to have got a goal tonight. Hard fought win to secure 3 points, onto the next! #IUMS pic.twitter.com/LaJl1t54f6— Maouloune Goumballe (@maouloune21) March 24, 2021
IU basketball isn't even here, and it's dominating March Madness -- IndyStar
IU women look to advance past NCAA's second round for first time -- IndyStar
THOMAS ALLEN WORKING HIS WAY BACK FROM HIP INJURY -- Hoosier Sports Report
Goumballe has best game of his season in IU’s 3-0 victory over Northwestern -- Indiana Daily Student
Wos Named to TopDrawerSoccer’s National Team of the Week -- IU Athletics
