Alabama WR Jaylen Ward has Hoosiers in his Top 5
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The Indiana Hoosiers have found themselves on the top five of a standout wide receiver from Alabama.
Alabaster Thompson wide receiver Jaylen Ward announced the news from his Twitter account this week. After hauling in 14 total offers, Ward, who is 6-foot-2-inches and 190-pounds, narrowed his list down to Indiana, Florida State, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech.
He told TheHoosier.com that his relationship with assistant coach Kevin Peoples is a major reason why the Hoosiers are in the top five.
"What put Indiana in the top 5 is my relationship with Coach Peoples and the way the offense moves the ball around. I like what Coach Allen has done with the Indiana football program. He’s changed a lot of things around," Ward said. "I am thankful that I can potentially being apart of the offense because most high school athletes doesn’t get a chance to play for the Indiana offense."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news