The Indiana Hoosiers have found themselves on the top five of a standout wide receiver from Alabama.

Alabaster Thompson wide receiver Jaylen Ward announced the news from his Twitter account this week. After hauling in 14 total offers, Ward, who is 6-foot-2-inches and 190-pounds, narrowed his list down to Indiana, Florida State, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech.

He told TheHoosier.com that his relationship with assistant coach Kevin Peoples is a major reason why the Hoosiers are in the top five.

"What put Indiana in the top 5 is my relationship with Coach Peoples and the way the offense moves the ball around. I like what Coach Allen has done with the Indiana football program. He’s changed a lot of things around," Ward said. "I am thankful that I can potentially being apart of the offense because most high school athletes doesn’t get a chance to play for the Indiana offense."