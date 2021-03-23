"Armaan is entering the portal to foster relationships while IU continues their coaching search," India Franklin, Armaan's mother told TheHoosier.com . "We want to make sure the coach is a good fit for Armaan and Armaan for the new coach."

Franklin averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for Indiana this season in 22 games (20 starts). He also shot 42.4 percent from three.

An interesting offseason for Indiana basketball continued on Tuesday as sophomore guard Armaan Franklin entered his name in the transfer portal.

After a freshman season in which Franklin played sparingly, averaging 3.7 points in 13.8 minutes per game, he saw one of the biggest jumps in the Big Ten.

Playing 30.1 minutes per game this past season, Franklin was second on the team in scoring per game, third in rebounds, third in minutes and led the team in three-point percentage.

Franklin was hitting his stride in the middle of the season as he scored a career-high 20 points against Butler and then followed it up with another career-high 23 points against Illinois just two games later.

One of Franklin's best moments this season was a game-winning shot against No. 8 Iowa to lift the Hoosiers to a 67-65 win.

It was then an ankle injury that caused him to miss two and a half games before returning to the lineup. He would late re-injure the same foot/ankle that caused him to miss more time.

Indiana was 7-4 on the season before Franklin suffered his first ankle injury and then 5-11 the rest of the way.

Indiana recently parted ways with head coach Archie Miller after a 12-15 season and Indiana missing the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season.

Franklin does still have the option to return to Indiana, while most of that is dependent on who the next head coach is.