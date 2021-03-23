Through six practices this spring, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen has been encouraged with what he has seen from his team as they look to build off of last year's 6-2 season that ended with a 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl in January.

Meeting with the media Monday, Allen noted the Hoosiers held a partial scrimmage recently that allowed the coaching staff to see quite a bit.

"It was really good for the team and it revealed a lot of things. We got to see who can make plays in space, who can break tackles. The energy is really good, and I love the focus. We are making some mistakes and getting those things corrected each and every day. There's a lot of young guys getting good reps and doing lots of good things and we are definitely on the right path to improve fundamentals and technique and develop depth. Process continues and build football team day by day and step by step," Allen said.

Players who have done well this spring that Allen singled out Monday include Davion Ervin-Pointdexter, D.J. Matthews, Raheem Layne and Ryan Barnes.

"In Davion, we knew he was a really good athlete and was really good on special teams for us last year. DJ Matthews continues to make plays in space. Those guys stick out. Defense we tackled well on the perimeter with our corners. It is great to have Raheem Layne back. One of our better players on special teams couple years ago. To lose him last year was pretty big blow for us. Tackles well, smart player encouraged by him. Ryan Barnes, is a tight end in our system. He came here as a walk on and just makes plays. Catches everything near him," Allen said.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said the squad has done a good job of trying to hit Allen's vision of practices.

"Coach set vision with spring practice and we are working fundamentals, work on depth and expand our offense. We tried not to not be in too much evaluation, but improve, coach and teach every day and kids have had good mindset. Lot of young players getting lot of reps, pleased with effort got a good group of kids," Sheridan said.