When he was looking for a new defensive coordinator, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen made it crystal clear that the new coordinator would be someone who would run Allen's 4-2-5 defense and put their own touch on it.

In Charlton Warren, he found his man to run the defense and make some tweaks to it. One of those tweaks will be the continued tweaks will be the use of the bull position -- a hybrid defensive end/linebacker. On paper, the player who assumes the role of the Bull lines up on the line of scrimmage as a defensive end, but is able to either drop back into coverage or attack the quarterback.

The Bull will always line up on the line of scrimmage exactly where a defensive end would line up. The difference is, the Bull will be standing instead of down in a three-point stance, which gives the Bull the option of either rushing the quarterback or dropping back in coverage. From a standing position, it’s easier to do that without engaging with an offensive tackle.

Meeting with the media this week for the first time since spring practice started, Warren laid out his vision for the position.

“We haven’t changed our defense to be a 3-3-5,” Warren said. “We’re a 4-2-5 and the Bull is the fourth guy all the time on the line of scrimmage. That position is just very versatile because he’s a guy that can rush, a guy that can cover, a guy that can blitz. It takes a special skill set to be that position.

"You’re looking for that hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker. He’s got to be athletic enough and quick enough to drop in coverage, carry tight ends, to bull, there’s a lot of things we ask that guy to do which makes him a really specialized player. For us, it’s exciting because there’s a lot of things you can do with that guy. In the course of a game, the course of a drive, the course of a series that can keep an offense off-balance.”