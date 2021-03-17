TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 17th

The Hoosier Daily: March 17th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
☑️ @d1baseball/@AstroTurfUSA Player of the Week— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 16, 2021
☑️ @PerfectGameUSA / Rawlings Pitcher of the Week
☑️ @CBNewspaper National Player of the Week
☑️ @B1Gbaseball Pitcher of the Week
Yeah, @McCade_Brown had a nice day.
📝 https://t.co/CGLFEVtPNm pic.twitter.com/gDe12booOj
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇. 😤 pic.twitter.com/HGUyJLN4Ji— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 16, 2021
✌️ more honors for TJD. pic.twitter.com/xasAvpg6XG— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 16, 2021
B1G Offensive Player of the Week. 👏@brettbebej | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/ps51Qi4c98— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 16, 2021
It's about executing. pic.twitter.com/2SHnl2qwMj— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) March 16, 2021
All the #ncaaW First Round deets 👇 pic.twitter.com/uROiqRYqEk— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 16, 2021
B1G Defensive Player of the Week. 💪@roman_413 | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/p0jS1RKAvK— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 16, 2021
Headlines
The case for and against these big names mentioned most as Indiana basketball's next coach-- Indy Star
A recap of Day 1 on the coaching carousel-- Crimson Quarry
IU men’s golf finishes 7th at General Hackler Championship-- Indiana Daily Student
IU captures ‘growing moments’ in comeback win over Michigan State-- The Hoosier Network
Bebej, Celentano Named Big Ten Players of the Week-- IU Athletics
Indiana’s Brown Earns National, Big Ten Honors-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
