 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 17th
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-17 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 17th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Joe Strickland dishes on Top 10, Hoosiers

Grading how the Big Ten programs have developed QBs

IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis earns more postseason honors

Alabama standout talks offer from Hoosiers

IU's McCade Brown awarded National, Big Ten honors

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

The case for and against these big names mentioned most as Indiana basketball's next coach-- Indy Star

A recap of Day 1 on the coaching carousel-- Crimson Quarry

IU men’s golf finishes 7th at General Hackler Championship-- Indiana Daily Student

IU captures ‘growing moments’ in comeback win over Michigan State-- The Hoosier Network

Bebej, Celentano Named Big Ten Players of the Week-- IU Athletics

Indiana’s Brown Earns National, Big Ten Honors-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup  

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube


----

