TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 17th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

☑️ @d1baseball / @AstroTurfUSA Player of the Week ☑️ @PerfectGameUSA / Rawlings Pitcher of the Week ☑️ @CBNewspaper National Player of the Week ☑️ @B1Gbaseball Pitcher of the Week Yeah, @McCade_Brown had a nice day. 📝 https://t.co/CGLFEVtPNm pic.twitter.com/gDe12booOj

All the #ncaaW First Round deets 👇 pic.twitter.com/uROiqRYqEk

IU captures ‘growing moments’ in comeback win over Michigan State-- The Hoosier Network

A recap of Day 1 on the coaching carousel-- Crimson Quarry

The case for and against these big names mentioned most as Indiana basketball's next coach-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube



