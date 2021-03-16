BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press, and first team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA).

The Greenwood, Indiana native and former Mr. Indiana Basketball (2019) at Center Grove High School is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.7) and blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6) and minutes played blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2).

He also is third in the nation in free throws made (150) and first in attempts (229). He also has had 10 double-doubles this season and 22 in his career. He also is the only Hoosier in the last 25 years to post three 25-point, 15 rebound games in his career (Nebraska, at Minnesota, at Florida State.

He is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation's top power forward, and the Wooden Award.